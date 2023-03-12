Providence grabs extra point vs. Northeastern Huskies in overtime

The Northeastern Huskies and visiting Providence tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Providence beat Northeastern in overtime 2-1.

Providence's Brady Berard scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cam Lund . Liam Walsh and Jayden Struble assisted.

Parker Ford scored late into the second period, assisted by Taige Harding and Riley Duran .

In overtime, it took 19:00 before Brady Berard scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Guillaume Richard and Taige Harding.