Providence grabs extra point vs. Massachusetts-Lowell in overtime

Providence and visiting Massachusetts-Lowell tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Providence beat Umass Lowell in overtime 3-2.

February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

Providence's Chase Yoder scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Friars took the lead when Brett Berard scored the first goal assisted by Parker Ford and Luke Johnson .

Late, Nick Rhéaume scored a goal, assisted by Jon McDonald and Carl Berglund , making the score 1-1.

Parker Ford took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Nick Poisson and Luke Johnson.

The River Hawks tied the score 2-2 with 55 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Filip Fornåå Svensson, assisted by Ryan Brushett and Jon McDonald.

In overtime, it took 3:39 before Chase Yoder scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Guillaume Richard and Riley Duran .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CST.

