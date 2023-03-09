Providence beats New Hampshire in overtime

Providence hosted New Hampshire in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Providence prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Providence's Jamie Engelbert scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Craig Needham . Max Crozier assisted.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Conor Lovett netted one, assisted by Connor Sweeney and Luke Reid .

In overtime, it took 1:41 before Jamie Engelbert scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Patrick Moynihan and Craig Needham.