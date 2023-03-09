Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Providence beats New Hampshire in overtime

Providence hosted New Hampshire in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Providence prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

img_500264297_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 08, 2023 10:32 PM

Providence hosted New Hampshire in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Providence prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Providence's Jamie Engelbert scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Craig Needham . Max Crozier assisted.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Conor Lovett netted one, assisted by Connor Sweeney and Luke Reid .

In overtime, it took 1:41 before Jamie Engelbert scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Patrick Moynihan and Craig Needham.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald