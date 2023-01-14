Providence beats Merrimack – Harding scores 2

Providence defeated hosting Merrimack 8-3 on Friday.

The visiting Friars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Taige Harding scoring in the first period, assisted by Uula Ruikka and Parker Ford .

The Warriors' Jordan Seyfert tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Ottoville Leppanen and Liam Dennison .

The Friars took the lead with a goal from Bennett Schimek in the middle of the first period, assisted by Uula Ruikka and Jamie Engelbert .

The Friars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-3 going in to the second break.

Brett Berard increased the lead to 7-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Parker Ford and Nick Poisson .

Uula Ruikka increased the lead to 8-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jaroslav Chmelar and Liam Valente .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.