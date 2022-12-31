Providence beat Merrimack

Providence won its home game against Merrimack on Saturday, ending 6-1.

The Friars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bennett Schimek .

The Friars' Nick Poisson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Bennett Schimek and Max Crozier .

The Friars increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first when Nick Poisson scored again, assisted by Uula Ruikka and Taige Harding .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Friars.

Cam McDonald increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Craig Needham .

Next up:

On Friday, the Friars will host New Hampshire at 6 p.m. CST and the Warriors will host Yale at 6 p.m. CST.