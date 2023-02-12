Points were split when Massachusetts-Lowell hosted Maine Black Bears

Home-team Massachusetts-Lowell and visiting Maine Black Bears got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 1-1.

The River Hawks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Owen Cole scoring in the first period, assisted by Marek Korencik and Zach Kaiser .

The Black Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Lynden Breen in the first period, assisted by Thomas Freel .

Next games:

The River Hawks is set to face Providence at 6 p.m. CST, while the Black Bears faces New Hampshire at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Friday.