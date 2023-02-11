Points were split when Massachusetts hosted Vermont Catamounts

Home-team Massachusetts and visiting Vermont Catamounts got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Minutemen started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Michael Cameron scoring in the first period.

The Minutemen's Kenny Connors increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Cole O'Hara and Matt Koopman .

Cal Kiefiuk scored midway through the second period, assisted by Reed Lebster and Eric Faith .

The Catamounts narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Finn Evans netted one, assisted by Thomas Sinclair and Simon Jellus .

The Catamounts narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Massimo Lombardi scored.

Jens Richards tied the game 3-3 late into the third, assisted by Massimo Lombardi and Eric Gotz .

The Minutemen were whistled for eight penalties, while the Catamounts received four penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.