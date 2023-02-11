Points were split as Providence hosted Northeastern Huskies

Home-team Providence and the visiting Northeastern Huskies claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Friday.

The hosting Friars took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Bennett Schimek . Jaroslav Chmelar and Riley Duran assisted.

Chase Yoder scored early in the second period.

Jaroslav Chmelar increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Bennett Schimek.

Matt Choupani narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Jack Williams and Vinny Borgesi .

The Huskies narrowed the gap again with a goal from Aidan McDonough , assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Jack Hughes at 13:58 into the third period.

Matt Choupani tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jayden Struble and Vinny Borgesi.

Next games:

The Friars hosts Umass Lowell on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Harvard on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST.