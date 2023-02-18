Points were split as New Hampshire hosted Maine Black Bears

Home-team New Hampshire and visiting Maine Black Bears claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nolan Renwick . Ben Poisson and Grayson Arnott assisted.

Kristaps Skrastins scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Black and Stiven Sardarian .

Didrik Henbrant took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Ben Poisson and Luke Antonacci .

Chase Stevenson tied it up 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Damien Carfagna and Liam Devlin .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.