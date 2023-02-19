Owen Cole and Brehdan Engum settled the score at home against Providence

Massachusetts-Lowell claimed a single-goal win against Providence on Saturday. The team won 2-1.

The River Hawks took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Owen Cole . Jon McDonald and Scout Truman assisted.

Brehdan Engum scored early into the second period, assisted by Ryan Brushett and Isac Jonsson .

Friars' Bennett Schimek tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Chase Yoder and Nick Poisson assisted.

Next up:

The River Hawks hosts Merrimack on Friday at 6:15 p.m. CST. The Friars hosts BU to play the Terriers on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.