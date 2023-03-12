Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Owen Cole and Blake Wells in excellent shape as Massachusetts-Lowell beats Connecticut

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as Massachusetts-Lowell defeated Connecticut 2-1.

img_500264769_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 06:07 PM

The visiting River Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Blake Wells . Ben Meehan assisted.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Owen Cole late in the first period, assisted by Jon McDonald and Owen Fowler .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.29 remaining of the third period after a goal from Nick Capone , assisted by Matthew Wood .

