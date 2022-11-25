Notre Dame beats Boston College – Carpenter scores 2

Notre Dame beat hosting Boston College 5-2 on Friday.

The Fighting Irish took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nick Leivermann. Chase Blackmun and Ryder Rolston assisted.

The Eagles' Trevor Kuntar tied the game 1-1 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Andre Gasseau.

The Fighting Irish scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Tyler Carpenter increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jesse Lansdell and Mike Mastrodomenico.

The Fighting Irish increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.55 remaining of the third after a goal from Ben Brinkman, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Hunter Strand.

Next up:

The Fighting Irish plays against PSU on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Brown on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST.