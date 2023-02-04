Northeastern Huskies' winning streak broken by Connecticut

The Northeastern Huskies have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against Connecticut, Northeastern was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game finished 4-3 after an overtime drama and the winning streak was ended.

UConn's Hudson Schandor scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Liam Walsh scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jayden Struble and Riley Hughes .

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sam Colangelo in the first period, assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Matt Demelis .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Jake Flynn beat the goalie, assisted by Ty Amonte and Samu Salminen .

Late, Hudson Schandor scored a goal, assisted by Matthew Wood and Andrew Lucas , making the score 2-2.

The Huskies took the lead within the first minute when Matthew Wood netted one, assisted by Justin Pearson and Hudson Schandor.

Justin Hryckowian tied it up 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Cam Lund and Jeremie Bucheler . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:45 before Hudson Schandor scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jake Flynn and Ryan Tverberg .

Next games:

The Huskies host Boston University on Monday at 7 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face New Hampshire on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.