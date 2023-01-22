Northeastern Huskies win over Merrimack when Aidan McDonough beat the goalie
The Northeastern Huskies won 1-0 at home to Merrimack. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/348494/aidan-mcdonough">Aidan McDonough</a>, who got the winner in the third period.
The Huskies first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough, assisted by Liam Walsh and Jayden Struble .
This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Huskies.
Next games:
The Huskies host BC on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Warriors hosts Vermont to play the Catamounts on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.