Northeastern Huskies win over Merrimack when Aidan McDonough beat the goalie

The Northeastern Huskies won 1-0 at home to Merrimack. The only goal of the game came from Aidan McDonough , who got the winner in the third period.

The Huskies first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough, assisted by Liam Walsh and Jayden Struble .

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Huskies.

Next games:

The Huskies host BC on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Warriors hosts Vermont to play the Catamounts on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.