Northeastern Huskies win at home against Connecticut

The Northeastern Huskies won the home game against Connecticut 4-1 on Saturday.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough . Cam Lund and Tyler Spott assisted.

The Huskies' Liam Walsh increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jack Williams and Matt Choupani .

Matthew Wood narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Chase Bradley and Hudson Schandor .

Justin Hryckowian increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Aidan McDonough and Cam Lund.

Jack Williams increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Liam Walsh.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. CST.