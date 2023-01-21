Northeastern Huskies win 5-1 on the road against Merrimack

The Northeastern Huskies won on the road on Friday, handing Merrimack a defeat 5-1.

The visiting Huskies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sam Colangelo scoring in the first period, assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Aidan McDonough .

The Huskies' Matt Choupani increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Hunter McDonald and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.

Filip Forsmark scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Will Calverley and Ben Brar .

Late, Aidan McDonough scored a goal, assisted by Justin Hryckowian and Cam Lund , making the score 3-1.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Justin Hryckowian netted one, assisted by Jeremie Bucheler and Jayden Struble .

Liam Walsh increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Sam Colangelo and Jayden Struble.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST.