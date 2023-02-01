Northeastern Huskies score twice in the third to beat Boston College

The Northeastern Huskies defeated Boston College 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Northeastern pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Northeastern's Jakov Novak scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Matt Choupani . Liam Walsh and Hunter McDonald assisted.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Christian O'Neill found the back of the net, assisted by Connor Joyce and Nikita Nesterenko .

The Huskies took the lead early into the third period when Jakov Novak beat the goalie, assisted by Michael Outzen and Jeremie Bucheler . The 2-1 goal held up as the game winner.

With this win the Huskies have five straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Huskies hosting the Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CST and the Eagles visiting the River Hawks at 6 p.m. CST.