Northeastern Huskies reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Northeastern Huskies were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against Connecticut. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 4-3 for road-team Northeastern.

The Huskies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Chase Bradley . Tom Messineo assisted.

Roman Kinal scored in the second period, assisted by Harrison Rees and Nick Capone .

The Huskies made it 2-1 with a goal from Jakov Novak .

Aidan McDonough tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Justin Hryckowian and Sam Colangelo .

Aidan McDonough took the lead three minutes later.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.22 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Hughes .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 27 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Samu Salminen , assisted by Matthew Wood and Chase Bradley.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Huskies faces Umass at 6 p.m. CST and the Huskies take on Merrimack on the road at 6 p.m. CST.