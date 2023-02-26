Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Northeastern Huskies got a shutout against Massachusetts

img_500260505_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Northeastern Huskies picked up a decisive home win against Massachusetts. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jack Williams . Jakov Novak assisted.

Jack Hughes scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jakov Novak and Riley Hughes .

Sam Colangelo then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-0. Jack Hughes and Justin Hryckowian assisted.

In the end the 4-0 came from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Aidan McDonough , halfway through the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Huskies host Umass Lowell at 6 p.m. CST and the Minutemen welcomes Maine Black Bears at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
