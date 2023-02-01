Northeastern Huskies dig deep in the third to win against Boston College

The Northeastern Huskies and visiting Boston College were tied going into the third, but Northeastern pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Northeastern's Jakov Novak scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Matt Choupani . Liam Walsh and Hunter McDonald assisted.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Christian O'Neill scored, assisted by Connor Joyce and Nikita Nesterenko .

The Huskies took the lead early into the third period when Jakov Novak beat the goalie, assisted by Michael Outzen and Jeremie Bucheler . The 2-1 goal held up as the game winner.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Huskies.

Next games:

On Friday the Huskies will play at home against the Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CST, while the Eagles will face the River Hawks road at 6 p.m. CST.