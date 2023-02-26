Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Nolan Renwick and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle settled the score at home against Boston College

Maine Black Bears claimed a single-goal win against Boston College on Saturday. The team won 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:16 PM

Maine Black Bears claimed a single-goal win against Boston College on Saturday. The team won 2-1.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nolan Renwick . Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota assisted.

Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored midway through the second period, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Lynden Breen .

The Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Cutter Gauthier .

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Black Bears hosting Umass at 6 p.m. CST, and the Eagles hosting UConn.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
