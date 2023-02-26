Nolan Renwick and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle settled the score at home against Boston College
Maine Black Bears claimed a single-goal win against Boston College on Saturday. The team won 2-1.
The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nolan Renwick . Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota assisted.
Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored midway through the second period, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Lynden Breen .
The Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Cutter Gauthier .
Next up:
Both teams play again on Friday with the Black Bears hosting Umass at 6 p.m. CST, and the Eagles hosting UConn.