New Hampshire wins against Connecticut in overtime

It was a long and winding road for New Hampshire at home against Connecticut in the game on Saturday. New Hampshire won in overtime 3-2.

New Hampshire's Damien Carfagna scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Harrison Rees . Ryan Tverberg and Nick Capone assisted.

Stiven Sardarian scored midway through the second period, assisted by Kristaps Skrastins and Nikolai Jenson .

The Wildcats took the lead early into the third period when Jake Dunlap netted one, assisted by Colton Huard and Liam Devlin .

Justin Pearson tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Roman Kinal and Hudson Schandor . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:52 before Damien Carfagna scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jake Dunlap and Chase Stevenson .

With this win the Wildcats has four straight victories.

Next games:

The Huskies plays against Alaska-Anchorage on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Maine on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.