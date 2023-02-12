New Hampshire wins against Connecticut in overtime
It was a long and winding road for New Hampshire at home against Connecticut in the game on Saturday. New Hampshire won in overtime 3-2.
New Hampshire's Damien Carfagna scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Harrison Rees . Ryan Tverberg and Nick Capone assisted.
Stiven Sardarian scored midway through the second period, assisted by Kristaps Skrastins and Nikolai Jenson .
The Wildcats took the lead early into the third period when Jake Dunlap netted one, assisted by Colton Huard and Liam Devlin .
Justin Pearson tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Roman Kinal and Hudson Schandor . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 2:52 before Damien Carfagna scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jake Dunlap and Chase Stevenson .
With this win the Wildcats has four straight victories.
Next games:
The Huskies plays against Alaska-Anchorage on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Maine on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.