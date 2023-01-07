New Hampshire got a shut out against Providence

New Hampshire picked up a decisive road win against Providence. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cy LeClerc . Liam Devlin and Nick Cafarelli assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Chase Stevenson scored, assisted by Ryan Black and Colton Huard .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Friars hosting the Black Knights at 1 p.m. CST and the Wildcats visiting the Pioneers at 2 p.m. CST.