New Hampshire got a shut out against Providence
New Hampshire picked up a decisive road win against Providence. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.
New Hampshire picked up a decisive road win against Providence. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.
The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cy LeClerc . Liam Devlin and Nick Cafarelli assisted.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Chase Stevenson scored, assisted by Ryan Black and Colton Huard .
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Friars hosting the Black Knights at 1 p.m. CST and the Wildcats visiting the Pioneers at 2 p.m. CST.