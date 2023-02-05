New Hampshire digs deep in the third to win against Massachusetts-Lowell

Massachusetts-Lowell and visiting New Hampshire were tied going into the third, but New Hampshire pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cy LeClerc . Jake Dunlap and Luke Reid assisted.

The Wildcats' Damien Carfagna increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Nikolai Jenson and Stiven Sardarian .

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Carl Berglund found the back of the net, assisted by Jon McDonald and Ben Meehan .

The River Hawks made it 2-2 with a goal from Scout Truman .

The River Hawks took the lead, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Filip Fornåå Svensson beat the goalie, assisted by Jake Stella and Brehdan Engum .

Damien Carfagna tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Cy LeClerc and Liam Devlin .

Chase Stevenson took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Stiven Sardarian and Conor Lovett .

Chase Stevenson increased the lead to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Stiven Sardarian and Nikolai Jenson.

Jon McDonald narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Kaiser and Filip Fornåå Svensson.

Next games:

The River Hawks hosts Maine on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CST. The Wildcats visits UConn to play the Huskies on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.