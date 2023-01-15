New Hampshire digs deep in the third to win against Massachusetts

Massachusetts and visiting New Hampshire were tied going into the third, but New Hampshire pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Cy LeClerc scored the first goal assisted by Damien Carfagna and Will Margel .

Seven minutes into the period, Michael Cameron scored a goal, assisted by Scott Morrow and Elliott McDermott , making the score 1-1.

The Wildcats took the lead early in the third period when Kristaps Skrastins netted one, assisted by Stiven Sardarian .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Alex Gagne , assisted by Harrison Blaisdell .

Next up:

On Friday, the Minutemen will play the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats will play the River Hawks at 6:15 p.m. CST.