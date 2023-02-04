New Hampshire beats Merrimack in overtime

New Hampshire hosted Merrimack in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and New Hampshire prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

New Hampshire's Damien Carfagna scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nikolai Jenson . Joe Hankinson and Cam Gendron assisted.

The Wildcats' Stiven Sardarian increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chase Stevenson and Kristaps Skrastins .

Alex Jefferies scored with a minute left into the second period, assisted by Ottoville Leppanen and Mark Hillier .

Filip Forsmark tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Alex Jefferies and Will Calverley . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Damien Carfagna scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Chase Stevenson.

Next up:

The Warriors plays against Maine on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Umass Lowell on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.