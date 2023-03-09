Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Nesterenko's two goals net Boston College victory over Massachusetts

img_500264300_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 08, 2023 10:32 PM

Boston College defeated visiting Massachusetts on Wednesday, ending 5-2.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Marshall Warren scoring in the first minute, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau .

The Eagles' Eamon Powell increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Cam Burke .

The Minutemen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Taylor Makar scored, assisted by Mikey Adamson and Lucas Mercuri .

The Eagles' Andre Gasseau increased the lead to 3-1 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Nikita Nesterenko .

The Eagles scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Minutemen narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Ryan Ufko scored.

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Nikita Nesterenko found the back of the net again, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Marshall Warren. That left the final score at 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
