Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Mick Messner was the hero as Merrimack beats Boston College

Merrimack won at home against Boston College. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the shootout. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/309375/mick-messner">Mick Messner</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Merrimack.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 11:13 PM

