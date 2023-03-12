Mick Messner was the hero as Merrimack beats Boston College
Merrimack won at home against Boston College. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the shootout. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/309375/mick-messner">Mick Messner</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Merrimack.
