Messner scores twice in Merrimack's win over Boston University

Merrimack defeated visiting Boston University 4-1 on Friday.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matt Copponi . Alex Jefferies and Slava Demin assisted.

Jordan Seyfert scored late into the second period, assisted by Mick Messner and Ryan Leibold .

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Mick Messner netted one, assisted by Jordan Seyfert and Ryan Leibold.

Jay O'Brien narrowed the gap to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Matt Brown and Wilmer Skoog .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-1 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mick Messner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.