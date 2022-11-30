Merrimack's winning streak broken by Connecticut

Merrimack has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against Connecticut, Merrimack was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Tuesday's game finished 3-1 and the winning streak was ended.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Jefferies. Ottoville Leppanen and Slava Demin assisted.

Samu Salminen scored early into the second period, assisted by Hudson Schandor and Matthew Wood.

Jake Percival took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Ryan Tverberg and Roman Kinal.

Nick Capone increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third assisted by Justin Pearson and John Spetz.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.