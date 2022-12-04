SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Merrimack wins on the road against Connecticut

Merrimack won the road game against Connecticut 7-3 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 07:09 PM
The Huskies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Chase Bradley scoring in the first period, assisted by Nick Capone and Harrison Rees .

The Warriors' Matt Copponi tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Alex Jefferies .

The Warriors scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Zach Bookman increased the lead to 6-3 in the third period.

Jordan Seyfert increased the lead to 7-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Mick Messner .

Coming up:

The Huskies hosts Boston University on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Umass on the road on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST.