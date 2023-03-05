Merrimack wins at home against Vermont Catamounts

Merrimack won when it visited Vermont Catamounts on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Jefferies . Ottoville Leppanen and Matt Copponi assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ben Brar in the middle of the first, assisted by Slava Demin and Jordan Seyfert .

Zach Bookman scored late into the second period, assisted by Matt Copponi and Ottoville Leppanen.

Joel Maatta narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ralfs Bergmanis and Will Zapernick .

Hugo Esselin increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Christian Felton and Mick Messner .