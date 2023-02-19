Merrimack wins against Boston University in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Merrimack come away with the close win over Boston University on the road on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Merrimack's Ben Brar scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Matt Copponi . Alex Jefferies and Ottoville Leppanen assisted.

The Warriors' Mick Messner increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Tristan Crozier .

The Terriers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Terriers took the lead, after only zero seconds into the third period when Lane Hutson beat the goalie, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Vinny Duplessis .

The Warriors tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Ben Brar netted one, assisted by Ottoville Leppanen and Zach Bookman .

In overtime, it took 5:00 before Ben Brar scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Alex Jefferies and Filip Forsmark .

Next games:

On Friday the Terriers will play on the road against the Catamounts at 6 p.m. CST, while the Warriors will face the River Hawks road at 6:15 p.m. CST.