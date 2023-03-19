Merrimack win over Massachusetts-Lowell

Merrimack won the playoff knock-out game against Massachusetts-Lowell 2-1.

Merrimack's Matt Copponi scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Jordan Seyfert , assisted by Slava Demin and Ryan Leibold .

The River Hawks tied the score 1-1 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Scout Truman , assisted by Owen Fowler and Jake Stella .

The Warriors made it 2-1 when Matt Copponi scored assisted by Ottoville Leppanen .