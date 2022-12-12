Merrimack digs deep in the third to win against Providence

Providence and visiting Merrimack were tied going into the third, but Merrimack pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Merrimack's Jordan Seyfert scored the game-winning goal.

Ryan Leibold scored early into the second period.

Halfway through, the Friars made it 2-1 with a goal from Nick Poisson .

Bennett Schimek then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Max Crozier and Riley Duran assisted.

The Warriors took the lead early in the third period when Jordan Seyfert found the back of the net, assisted by Tristan Crozier and Mick Messner . That left the final score at 3-2.

The win over the Friars means that the Warriors has five road wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Friars travels to Yale on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Yale at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.