Merrimack continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Merrimack gets things going. On Friday, it played Massachusetts-Lowell and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Merrimack walked away with 5-3.

The visiting Warriors opened strong, early in the game with Matt Copponi scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ottoville Leppanen and Alex Jefferies .

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Mike Brown scored.

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Filip Fornåå Svensson halfway through the first, assisted by TJ Schweighardt and Carl Berglund .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Warriors.

The River Hawks tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Carl Berglund scored again, assisted by Filip Fornåå Svensson and Dillan Bentley .

Mac Welsher took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Mike Brown.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-3 with 53 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Calverley , assisted by Zach Bookman .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Merrimack.