Merrimack beats Vermont Catamounts – Brar scores 2

Merrimack beat hosting Vermont Catamounts 4-2 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mick Messner . Ryan Leibold and Liam Dennison assisted.

The Catamounts tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Isak Walther scored, assisted by Joel Maatta and Andrei Buyalsky .

The Catamounts' Will Zapernick took the lead late in the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Catamounts were called for five penalties, while the Warriors received seven penalties.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Vermont.