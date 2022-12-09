Matt Copponi and Ottoville Leppanen clinch it for Merrimack against Massachusetts

Merrimack eked out a win against Massachusetts on Wednesday. The final score was 2-1.

Merrimack's Ottoville Leppanen scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Minutemen opened strong, with Taylor Makar scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kenny Connors and Reed Lebster .

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Matt Copponi scored, assisted by Ivan Zivlak and Alex Jefferies .

The Warriors took the lead in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Ottoville Leppanen, assisted by Matt Copponi and Zach Bookman . With that, Leppanen completed Merrimack's comeback.

The Warriors has now won four straight road games.

Next up:

The Minutemen hosts the Clarkson Golden Knights on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Providence on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.