Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Massachusetts wins at home against Northeastern Huskies

A close game saw Massachusetts just edge out the Northeastern Huskies on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

February 24, 2023 09:49 PM

Umass' Scott Morrow scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Justin Hryckowian . Jack Hughes and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine assisted.

The Minutemen's Elliott McDermott tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Cal Kiefiuk and Cole Brady .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Minutemen led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST, this time in Northeastern.

