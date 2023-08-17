Massachusetts state champion CJ Watroba commits to Merrimack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — CJ Watroba is proud to represent western Massachusetts hockey and has a lot of pride in the "413."

In 2022-23, Watroba and his teammates at Pope Francis Prep were able to put some respect on Springfield hockey as they won the school's first outright state title. It's not often the honor goes to a team from the western part of the state, so the Cardinals' 3-2 win over Xaverian meant a lot to young players in the area. The 6-foot forward was also a top-10 finalist for the Massachusetts Mr. Hockey award from MassNZ after a very impressive sophomore season.

After the high school season ended, Watroba competed in the USA Boys 16 Player Development Camp alongside some of the other top skaters from the 2007 birth year. He was one of the top point producers at the camp which had over 150 skaters participating. So naturally, he had started the draw the eyes of a few NCAA Division I hockey coaches.

CJ Watroba competes in a game for Pope Francis Preparatory School. Contributed / Pope Francis Preparatory School

"When the whole recruiting process started, I knew I wanted to go to a school that I could have success at and I wanted to go to somewhere that I was really wanted as a player," said Watroba about what he was looking for in a college program. "When I talk to coaches, I want to be at a place where I can talk to them and leave the school and know that it'll be a great fit for me."

"Merrimack was very aggressive in their recruiting of me and I took a visit to the school and it was very well put together," he added. "I had a great time and I fell in love with the school, so when the offer presented itself I didn't see any reason why I wouldn't accept it."

The Springfield native took a few unofficial visits to other programs, but he announced his verbal commitment to the Warriors on Aug. 1, which was the very first day he was allowed to do so.

"I am proud and excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Merrimack College. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped make this possible," he posted on his Instagram page.

CJ Watroba stands next a teammate in a game for the Pope Francis Preparatory School. Contributed / Pope Francis Preparatory School

Merrimack is coming off of a hot season in 2022-23 where the Warriors finished second place in Hockey East and had a 23-14-1 overall record. In fact, Merrimack was only one overtime goal short of winning it's conference tournament in 2023 (3-2 loss to Boston University), and they also made an appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament where they lost 5-0 to eventual national champion Quinnipiac. Watroba says that it's exciting to be a prospect of a program that had a big season last year and has the chance to make another big push in the conference this year in 2023-24.

The 6-foot, 172-pound forward will attend Kimball Union, a private school in Meridan, New Hampshire, this upcoming season. He describes himself as being a hard-nosed, blue-collar forward that can play in all three zones. He can score goals and make plays, but he also takes pride in his defense and doing things like blocking shots and killing penalties. Warriors fans can look forward to his speed and his shot out on the ice.

It will most likely be a couple of years before Watroba hits the ice for Merrimack since he won't even turn 17 until February of 2024. He could enroll at the university at the earliest in the fall of 2025, but it seems more likely he'd come in for the 2026-27 season. He plans on majoring in finance once he gets to college.

In his free time, you can find the Springfield skater at the golf course or hanging out with his friends and family. He has both an older and a younger sister and is the middle child of his family.