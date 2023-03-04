Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Massachusetts pulls ahead in the third to defeat Maine Black Bears

Massachusetts was victorious on the road against Maine Black Bears. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Umass pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-2.

img_500262512_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

The Black Bears' Lynden Breen tied it up 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Thomas Freel and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

The Minutemen took the lead early into the third period when Taylor Makar beat the goalie, assisted by Lucas Mercuri and Scott Morrow .

Owen Murray increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Lautenbach and Ryan Ufko .

Taylor Makar increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Owen Murray and Ryan Lautenbach.

Lynden Breen narrowed the gap to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Thomas Freel and Luke Antonacci .

Cal Kiefiuk increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Eric Faith .

The Black Bears were called for no penalties, while the Minutemen received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
