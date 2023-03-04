Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Massachusetts-Lowell wins at home against Northeastern Huskies

Massachusetts-Lowell won when it visited the Northeastern Huskies on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

The visiting Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Matt Choupani scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Williams and Liam Walsh .

The River Hawks' Carl Berglund tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Gabe Blanchard and Owen Fowler .

The River Hawks took the lead early into the second period when Gabe Blanchard found the back of the net, assisted by Brian Chambers and Dillan Bentley .

Brian Chambers then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Dillan Bentley and Gabe Blanchard assisted. With that, the River Hawks turned the game around.

The River Hawks were whistled for no penalties, while the Huskies received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
