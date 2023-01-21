Massachusetts-Lowell scores twice in the third to beat New Hampshire

Massachusetts-Lowell defeated New Hampshire 6-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Umass Lowell pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Wildcats opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jake Dunlap scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Alex Gagne .

The River Hawks tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Brian Chambers scored, assisted by Jake Stella and Isac Jonsson .

The River Hawks took the lead early into the second period when Owen Fowler netted one.

Late, Cam Gendron scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

The River Hawks took the lead, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Isac Jonsson beat the goalie, assisted by Brian Chambers and Matt Crasa .

The River Hawks increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Zach Kaiser found the back of the net.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Fowler.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.04 remaining of the third after a goal from Zach Kaiser, assisted by Owen Cole and Jon McDonald .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in New Hampshire.