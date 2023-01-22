Massachusetts-Lowell grabs extra point vs. New Hampshire in overtime

New Hampshire and visiting Massachusetts-Lowell tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Umass Lowell beat New Hampshire in overtime 3-2.

Umass Lowell's Jake Stella scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the River Hawks took the lead when Isac Jonsson scored the first goal assisted by Jake Stella and Marek Korencik .

The Wildcats made it 1-1 with a goal from Cy LeClerc .

The Wildcats made it 2-1 late in the second period when Liam Devlin scored, assisted by Damien Carfagna and Colton Huard .

Jon McDonald tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Jake Stella and Matt Crasa . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:09 before Jake Stella scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The River Hawks plays against Umass on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Merrimack on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.