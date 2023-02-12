Massachusetts draw at home with Vermont Catamounts

The points were split when Massachusetts and Vermont Catamounts met on Saturday. The game ended 4-4.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Minutemen took the lead when Ryan Ufko scored assisted by Kenny Connors and Cole O'Hara .

Cole O'Hara then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Kenny Connors assisted.

Ryan Ufko increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Scott Morrow and Lucas Mercuri .

Isak Walther narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Eric Gotz and Joel Maatta .

The Catamounts narrowed the gap again with a goal from Thomas Sinclair , assisted by Finn Evans at 13:16 into the third period.

Joel Maatta tied the game 3-3 only seconds later, assisted by Joe Leahy and Isak Walther.

Ryan Ufko took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Cal Kiefiuk and Ryan Lautenbach .

Timofei Spitserov tied it up 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Joel Maatta and Isak Walther.

Coming up:

The Minutemen travels to BC on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Catamounts visits Northeastern to play the Huskies on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.