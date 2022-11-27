Massachusetts claims win on the road against Massachusetts-Lowell

A close game saw Massachusetts just edge out Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

The Minutemen first took the lead early into the second period, with a goal from Kenny Connors, assisted by Cole O'Hara and Ryan Ufko.

The Minutemen increased the lead to 2-0, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Kenny Connors scored yet again, assisted by Taylor Makar.

TJ Schweighardt narrowed the gap to 2-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Collins and Jon McDonald.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The River Hawks will host the Big Green at 9 p.m. CST, and the Minutemen will visit the Bobcats at 1 p.m. CST.