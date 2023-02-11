Maine Black Bears wins on the road against Boston College

Maine Black Bears won when it visited Boston College on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lynden Breen . Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Thomas Freel assisted.

The Black Bears' Didrik Henbrant increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Nolan Renwick .

Trevor Kuntar narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Cutter Gauthier .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.34 remaining of the third after a goal from Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

Next games:

The Eagles plays BU away on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Black Bears will face Umass Lowell at home on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CST.