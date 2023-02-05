Maine Black Bears wins against Merrimack in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, Maine Black Bears' home game against Merrimack ran into overtime on Sunday. Maine snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Maine's Ben Poisson scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Warriors opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Alex Jefferies scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Matt Copponi .
Ryan Leibold increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Seyfert .
Lynden Breen narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ben Poisson and David Breazeale .
Lynden Breen tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Victor Ostman . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:36 before Ben Poisson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Luke Antonacci and Lynden Breen.
Coming up:
The Black Bears travels to Boston College on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face BU at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.