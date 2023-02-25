Maine Black Bears wins 6-3 at home against Boston College

Maine Black Bears won at home on Friday, handing Boston College a defeat 6-3.

The hosting Black Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Carney . Reid Pabich and David Breazeale assisted.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Lynden Breen and Victor Ostman .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Black Bears.

Felix Trudeau increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Michael Mancinelli .

Nikita Nesterenko narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Kuntar .

Lynden Breen increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Dawson Bruneski .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Maine.