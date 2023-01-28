Maine Black Bears scores twice in the third to beat Providence

Maine Black Bears defeated Providence 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Maine pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Maine's Jakub Sirota scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears opened strong, right after the puck drop with Didrik Henbrant scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt .

The Friars' Nick Poisson tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Brett Berard and Taige Harding .

The Friars made it 2-1 early into the second period when Craig Needham netted one, assisted by Cam McDonald and Jamie Engelbert .

Halfway through, Lynden Breen scored a goal, assisted by Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Brandon Holt, making the score 2-2.

Jakub Sirota took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Grayson Arnott .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.